Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Down 62.7% in October

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the September 30th total of 26,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,567,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,776,000 after acquiring an additional 164,292 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,690,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 424,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. 51.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $2.00. 28,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,694. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2.40. Great Elm Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $53.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 5.12%.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

