Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.97

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $29.97 and traded as low as $29.91. Great-West Lifeco shares last traded at $29.96, with a volume of 1,039 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $29.53 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.95.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.97.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

