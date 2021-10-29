Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a decrease of 62.1% from the September 30th total of 52,500 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 15,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

NASDAQ GBNH traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.20. 16,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,518. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.17 million and a P/E ratio of -2.95. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.66.

Get Greenbrook TMS alerts:

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Greenbrook TMS will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GBNH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$21.25 to C$20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Clarus Securities restated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Desjardins started coverage on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the first quarter worth about $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Article: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrook TMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrook TMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.