Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,551,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,065 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.53% of Greenlight Capital Re worth $14,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLRE. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in Greenlight Capital Re by 832.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 455,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,400,000 after buying an additional 406,980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,265,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 148,509 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 26,004 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenlight Capital Re in the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLRE opened at $7.57 on Friday. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.55 and a 12-month high of $9.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.99 million, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $136.52 million during the quarter. Greenlight Capital Re had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Greenlight Capital Re from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

