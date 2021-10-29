Grid+ (GRID) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last seven days, Grid+ has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Grid+ coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $17.37 million and approximately $40,255.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00098513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011231 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Grid+ Coin Profile

Grid+ (GRID) is a coin. Grid+'s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

