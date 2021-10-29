Groupon (GRPN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect Groupon to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Groupon has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The coupon company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $265.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.96 million. Groupon had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 14.81%. On average, analysts expect Groupon to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Groupon alerts:

Groupon stock opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08 and a beta of 2.73. Groupon has a 52-week low of $18.94 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Groupon stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 410.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,023,796 shares of the coupon company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823,102 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 3.47% of Groupon worth $44,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

GRPN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Groupon from $54.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc operates as a global scaled two-sided marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates through the North America and International segments. The company was founded by Andrew D. Mason, Eric Paul Lefkofsky, and Bradley A. Keywell in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Groupon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Groupon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.