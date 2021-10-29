GXChain (GXC) Price Reaches $0.68 on Top Exchanges

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. GXChain has a total market cap of $51.25 million and $8.91 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001102 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0993 or 0.00000160 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001261 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000285 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,692,523 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.