GYEN Trading Down 0.5% Over Last Week (GYEN)

GYEN (CURRENCY:GYEN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. In the last week, GYEN has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a market cap of $19.57 million and $229,686.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GYEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.07 or 0.00070741 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00072770 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00096298 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,491.47 or 1.00321500 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,386.96 or 0.07042670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00021931 BTC.

GYEN Coin Profile

GYEN’s total supply is 2,231,211,096 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

Buying and Selling GYEN

