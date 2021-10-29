H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

FUL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on H.B. Fuller from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, CEO James Owens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $331,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FUL. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $16,785,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 34.4% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 209,748 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,342,000 after buying an additional 53,681 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller during the first quarter valued at about $3,176,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 860,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 37,886 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1,457.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.96% of the company’s stock.

FUL opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.88. H.B. Fuller has a 1 year low of $44.54 and a 1 year high of $70.96.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $826.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.40 million. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.1675 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.59%.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the formulation, manufactures, and markets the adhesives, sealants, and other specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives and Engineering Adhesives. The Americas Adhesives, EIMEA and Asia Pacific segments include a full range of specialty adhesives such as thermoplastic, thermoset, reactive, and water-based and solvent-based products.

