Hacken Token 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.87 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 29th. During the last week, Hacken Token has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on exchanges. Hacken Token has a market cap of $60.95 million and $4.87 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.31 or 0.00070105 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.13 or 0.00071434 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00096004 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,954.23 or 1.00275332 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,319.55 or 0.06991364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00021449 BTC.

About Hacken Token

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 453,372,158 coins. Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai . Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

