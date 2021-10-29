Hacken Token Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Hacken Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $56.60 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00070324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.02 or 0.00072092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00097495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,156.88 or 1.00157080 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,303.00 or 0.07047058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022481 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 452,778,920 coins. Hacken Token’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . Hacken Token’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hacken Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.