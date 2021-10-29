Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) rose 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$7.96 and last traded at C$7.95. Approximately 19,701 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 52,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.92.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Haivision Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

The stock has a market cap of C$211.57 million and a P/E ratio of -23.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.12.

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$20.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI)

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

