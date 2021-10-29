Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Hits New 12-Month High at $105.13

Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $105.13 and last traded at $104.94, with a volume of 6752 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.93.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.97.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $79.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.13 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 35.04% and a return on equity of 60.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

In other news, Chairman Hartley R. Rogers sold 11,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total transaction of $966,631.05. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,772 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,063.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Juan Delgado-Moreira sold 61,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.15, for a total value of $5,205,855.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,227,919 shares in the company, valued at $103,329,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Hamilton Lane by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,923,000 after acquiring an additional 838,636 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 52.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,431,000 after purchasing an additional 350,872 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 4,455.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 311,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,415,000 after acquiring an additional 304,990 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 439.8% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 338,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,944,000 after buying an additional 275,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hamilton Lane by 146.7% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 348,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,719,000 after purchasing an additional 207,015 shares during the period. 62.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

