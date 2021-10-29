Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

HBRIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

Shares of OTCMKTS HBRIY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.95. 1,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.14. Harbour Energy has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

