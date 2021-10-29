Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Harbour Energy (OTCMKTS:HBRIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on HBRIY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Harbour Energy in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Harbour Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harbour Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $0.01.

OTCMKTS HBRIY traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.14. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $10.50.

Harbour Energy Plc is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration and production of upstream oil and gas. It focuses its operations in Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Norway. The company was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

