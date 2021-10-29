Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HARL traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.20. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.13. The company has a market cap of $93.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.44. Harleysville Financial has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

Harleysville Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services through Harleysville Savings Bank. Its services include online banking and bill pay, mobile banking, kasasa 360, moneyisland, debit cars, tuition reward, and more services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.