Harmony Trading 28.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ONE)

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Harmony has a total market cap of $3.54 billion and $239.54 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Harmony has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harmony alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.45 or 0.00321629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.06 or 0.00049838 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003231 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.11 or 0.00226420 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004678 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00098513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00011231 BTC.

Harmony Coin Profile

ONE is a EPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 14th, 2019. Harmony’s total supply is 13,226,155,265 coins and its circulating supply is 10,691,449,265 coins. Harmony’s official website is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops . The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Harmony’s official message board is medium.com/harmony-one . Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system. The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation. Learn more about Harmony’s Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) here. “

Harmony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harmony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harmony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.