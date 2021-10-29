Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.79 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hasbro in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.79 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.81. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hasbro’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.20.

HAS stock opened at $96.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. Hasbro’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 241.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hasbro by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Hasbro by 681.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

