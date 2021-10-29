Hathor Achieves Market Cap of $162.75 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $162.75 million and approximately $4.89 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can now be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001442 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00070811 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00071178 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00095552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,624.97 or 1.00314782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,391.67 or 0.07034724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.57 or 0.00021742 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

