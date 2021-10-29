Haverford Trust Co. Acquires 4,063 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 634.9% in the second quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 563,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,305,000 after buying an additional 486,644 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,067,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $64,964,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.7% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,878,049 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $418,873,000 after buying an additional 50,815 shares during the period. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

NYSE COP opened at $75.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.79, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $77.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

