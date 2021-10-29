Haverford Trust Co. Buys 1,096 Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 888,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,820,000 after acquiring an additional 108,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 618,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,673,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 352,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after purchasing an additional 91,596 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 240.5% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 71,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 50,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $107.35 and a 1 year high of $108.26.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

