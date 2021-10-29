Haverford Trust Co. Buys 800 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Haverford Trust Co. boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,588 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.73.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.85 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.28. The company has a market cap of $121.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.