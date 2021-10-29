Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $142.96 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $144.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.42.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

