Haverford Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Haverford Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,710 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after buying an additional 2,466,836 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aflac by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after buying an additional 1,685,100 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,106,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Aflac by 187.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,970,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,743,000 after buying an additional 1,284,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

NYSE AFL opened at $55.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.37 and a 1 year high of $57.66.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.61%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.