Haverford Trust Co. Increases Holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 346,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 16,955 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,556,000 after purchasing an additional 64,961 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 48.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 89,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,152,000 after purchasing an additional 29,053 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $85.54 on Friday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $85.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.18.

