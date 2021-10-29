Haverford Trust Co. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,567 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. JT Stratford LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 1.7% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,717 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 5.6% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,597,155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $935,358,000 after purchasing an additional 83,982 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Adobe by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,804,086 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,642,305,000 after purchasing an additional 184,759 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 390.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 21,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after purchasing an additional 16,970 shares during the period. 81.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $770.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total value of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.91, for a total value of $318,294.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,155 shares of company stock valued at $27,445,695. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $639.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $628.22 and a 200 day moving average of $574.83. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $673.88. The firm has a market cap of $304.55 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

