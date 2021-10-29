Havy Reaches 1-Day Volume of $954.00 (HAVY)

Havy (CURRENCY:HAVY) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One Havy coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Havy has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Havy has a total market capitalization of $38,423.26 and $954.00 worth of Havy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Havy alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00045804 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000511 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 29.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000115 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000045 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Havy Coin Profile

HAVY is a coin. Havy’s total supply is 8,200,000,000 coins. Havy’s official website is havy.io . Havy’s official Twitter account is @CapraCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Havy

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Havy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Havy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Havy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Havy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Havy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.