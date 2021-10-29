Hawaiian Electric Industries (HE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.39%. The company had revenue of $680.26 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Hawaiian Electric Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HE stock opened at $40.70 on Friday. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $31.83 and a twelve month high of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $42.91.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.14%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.24% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $11,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 52.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian Electric Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.80.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

