Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $48,250.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ HA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 929,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,134. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $990.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hawaiian by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 97,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 22.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 15,162 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Hawaiian by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

