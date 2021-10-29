Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Sells $48,250.00 in Stock

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ HA traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.35. 929,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,134. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $990.87 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.
Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $180.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.82 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 96.06% and a negative net margin of 39.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($3.76) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -6.45 earnings per share for the current year.
HA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of Hawaiian from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.13.
About Hawaiian
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.
Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.