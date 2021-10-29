HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 336.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,581 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,097 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.57, for a total transaction of $102,074.13. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,846.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.94, for a total transaction of $752,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,406,317.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,427 shares of company stock valued at $11,859,876 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.05.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $251.55. 4,660 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,347. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $121.91 and a 52 week high of $263.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $249.47 and a 200 day moving average of $226.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.