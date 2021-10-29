HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) Stock Price Up 62%

HCW Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HCWB) shares were up 62% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $4.73. Approximately 171,024,656 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 6,559% from the average daily volume of 2,568,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.74.

HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter.

HCW Biologics Inc is a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies. HCW Biologics Inc is based in MIRAMAR, Fla.

