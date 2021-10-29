Head-To-Head Comparison: Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY)

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) and BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of BANCO DO BRASIL/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Capital One Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Capital One Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital One Financial $31.64 billion 2.15 $2.71 billion $5.79 26.34 BANCO DO BRASIL/S $8.66 billion 1.72 $1.20 billion N/A N/A

Capital One Financial has higher revenue and earnings than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Capital One Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital One Financial 1 6 13 0 2.60 BANCO DO BRASIL/S 0 1 0 0 2.00

Capital One Financial presently has a consensus price target of $177.99, suggesting a potential upside of 16.72%. Given Capital One Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Capital One Financial is more favorable than BANCO DO BRASIL/S.

Volatility and Risk

Capital One Financial has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its share price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Capital One Financial and BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital One Financial 37.90% 19.07% 2.75% BANCO DO BRASIL/S 9.99% 10.57% 0.73%

Dividends

Capital One Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. BANCO DO BRASIL/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Capital One Financial pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Capital One Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Capital One Financial beats BANCO DO BRASIL/S on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses. The Consumer Banking segment consists of branch-based lending and deposit gathering activities for consumers and small businesses. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of lending, deposit gathering and treasury management services to commercial real estate and commercial and industrial customers. The company was founded by Richard D. Fairbank on July 21, 1994 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil S.A. provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population. Its Investments segment engages in the intermediation and distribution of debts in the primary and secondary markets; equity investment activities; and rendering of financial services. The company's Fund Management segment is involved in the purchase, sale, and custody of securities, as well as the management of portfolios, and investment funds and clubs. Its Insurance, Pension and Capitalization segment provides life, property, and automobile insurance products, as well as private pension and capitalization plans. The company's Payment Methods segment is involved in the funding, transmission, processing, and settlement of transactions through electronic means. Its Other segment engages in the provision of credit recovery and consortium administration services; development, manufacturing, leasing, and integration of digital electronic systems and equipment, peripherals, programs, inputs, and computing supplies; intermediation of air tickets; and lodging and organization of events. Banco do Brasil S.A. was founded in 1808 and is headquartered in Brasa­lia, Brazil.

