Head-To-Head Comparison: Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON)

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) and Bon Natural Life (NYSE:BON) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Cronos Group and Bon Natural Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cronos Group -258.59% -9.48% -8.36% Bon Natural Life N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Cronos Group and Bon Natural Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cronos Group 3 2 1 0 1.67 Bon Natural Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cronos Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.70, indicating a potential upside of 64.77%. Given Cronos Group’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cronos Group is more favorable than Bon Natural Life.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.9% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Bon Natural Life shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Cronos Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cronos Group and Bon Natural Life’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cronos Group $46.72 million 42.19 -$73.14 million ($0.38) -13.89 Bon Natural Life $18.22 million 2.61 $3.03 million N/A N/A

Bon Natural Life has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cronos Group.

Summary

Cronos Group beats Bon Natural Life on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Bon Natural Life Company Profile

Bon Natural Life Limited engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of functional active ingredients extracted from natural herb plants. The company provides personal care ingredients, such as plant extracted fragrance compounds to perfume and fragrance manufacturers; natural health supplements comprising powder drinks and bioactive food ingredient products primarily used as food additives; and nutritional supplements. Its products are principally used by manufacturer customers in the functional food, personal care, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries. The company sells its products to customers in Chinese and international markets. Bon Natural Life Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cayman Islands.

