HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $87.22.

Several research firms have weighed in on HQY. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, September 9th. SVB Leerink upgraded HealthEquity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Stephens started coverage on HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ:HQY opened at $66.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.20. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $49.09 and a twelve month high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,600.00, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $189.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Debra Charlotte Mccowan sold 8,132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $536,630.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William Robert Otten sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $137,769.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,682 shares of company stock worth $1,663,992. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 37,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

