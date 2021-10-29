Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Trading 7.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $5.28 billion and $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003233 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.14 or 0.00040760 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.63 or 0.00103162 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000669 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00017936 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.79 or 0.00430892 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00046605 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021440 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

