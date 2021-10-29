HedgeTrade (HEDG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $97,160.00

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. HedgeTrade has a market cap of $281.33 million and $97,160.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for about $0.81 or 0.00001301 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003205 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003383 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00023242 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

SSV Network (SSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014134 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000678 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.28 or 0.00023034 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000115 BTC.

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

