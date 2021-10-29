Hellenic Coin Reaches Market Cap of $256.95 Million (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Hellenic Coin has a total market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.95 or 0.00311787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005332 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000418 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000080 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hellenic Coin Coin Profile

Hellenic Coin (HNC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hellenic Coin is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

