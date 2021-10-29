HelloFresh (HFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for HelloFresh (ETR: HFG):

10/28/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($60.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/19/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($60.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

10/18/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €85.00 ($100.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/14/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €93.00 ($109.41) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/7/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €109.00 ($128.24) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

10/5/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/27/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/21/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/8/2021 – HelloFresh was given a new €51.50 ($60.59) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

HFG opened at €72.84 ($85.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of €86.53 and a 200-day moving average of €79.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. HelloFresh SE has a 12-month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12-month high of €97.38 ($114.56).

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

