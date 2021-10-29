Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) Short Interest Update

Hengan International Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HEGIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the September 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hengan International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Hengan International Group alerts:

HEGIY traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.31. 10,054 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,534. Hengan International Group has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $37.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average of $30.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.722 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Hengan International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

Hengan International Group Company Profile

Hengan International Group Company Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells personal hygiene products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers pocket handkerchiefs, box and soft tissue papers, kitchen towels/papers, toilet rolls, first-aid products, enema, garbage and food bags, preservation papers, table cloths and swabbers, sanitary napkins, pantiliners, overnight pants, wet tissues, maternal and child care products, adult and baby diapers, and cleansing products.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Hengan International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hengan International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.