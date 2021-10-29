Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,050 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.45% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $3,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HCCI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.10 on Friday. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $35.09. The company has a market capitalization of $824.81 million, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

