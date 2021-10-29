Hermez Network (HEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.30 Million

Hermez Network (CURRENCY:HEZ) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $35.11 million and $1.30 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded 30.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hermez Network coin can now be purchased for $7.47 or 0.00012015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00049824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.81 or 0.00228081 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00098463 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004616 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00011167 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Hermez Network Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network . The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io . The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

