Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.56

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.56 and traded as high as C$18.51. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$18.48, with a volume of 15,274 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Héroux-Devtek presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$21.80.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$667.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.56.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$126.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.0900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.50, for a total transaction of C$31,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,226,309.50.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.