Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lowered its stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,019 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Hess Midstream worth $11,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 109.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 31,538 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 241.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 107,494 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,672,000. 72.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HESM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Hess Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 4,312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $108,330,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

HESM opened at $25.34 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $30.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $634.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 2.13.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.20%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

