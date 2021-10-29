HighPeak Energy, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for HighPeak Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.55. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). HighPeak Energy had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $48.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.60 million.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:HPK opened at $14.05 on Friday. HighPeak Energy has a 1-year low of $4.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis acquired 45,454 shares of HighPeak Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $454,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $282,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $982,000. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

