Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,615.86

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,615.86 ($21.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,822 ($23.80). Hill & Smith shares last traded at GBX 1,800 ($23.52), with a volume of 41,662 shares traded.

HILS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Friday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Hill & Smith from GBX 1,775 ($23.19) to GBX 1,995 ($26.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hill & Smith alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 71.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,799.44 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,615.86.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. Hill & Smith’s payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

Hill & Smith Company Profile (LON:HILS)

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, perimeter fencing, and access covers.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill & Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill & Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.