Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) Head to Head Contrast

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) and Galileo Acquisition (NYSE:GLEO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Hillenbrand has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galileo Acquisition has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hillenbrand and Galileo Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillenbrand 6.70% 23.51% 7.03% Galileo Acquisition N/A -3,653.35% -9.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillenbrand and Galileo Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillenbrand $2.52 billion 1.31 -$60.10 million $3.19 14.11 Galileo Acquisition N/A N/A -$1.53 million N/A N/A

Galileo Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hillenbrand.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Hillenbrand and Galileo Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillenbrand 0 0 2 0 3.00 Galileo Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Hillenbrand presently has a consensus price target of $57.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.61%. Galileo Acquisition has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 93.37%. Given Galileo Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galileo Acquisition is more favorable than Hillenbrand.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.6% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.2% of Galileo Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Hillenbrand shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Hillenbrand beats Galileo Acquisition on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials. The Molding Technology Solutions segment includes engineered and customized systems in plastic technology and processing. The Batesville segment produces and trades burial and cremation caskets, urns, room display fixtures, and provides web-based applications. The company was founded on November 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Batesville, IN.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology or healthcare sectors. Galileo Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

