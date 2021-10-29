Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share.

HTH stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.44. 489,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.07. Hilltop has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.36.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HTH. Raymond James cut Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

