Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,155.22

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,155.22 ($15.09) and traded as high as GBX 1,176 ($15.36). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 1,158 ($15.13), with a volume of 38,989 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Get Hilton Food Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £964.68 million and a P/E ratio of 25.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,148.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,155.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.20 ($0.11) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Hilton Food Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.50%.

About Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG)

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.