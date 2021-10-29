Hive (HIVE) Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00001258 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $313.26 million and approximately $18.90 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hive has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0985 or 0.00000157 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000290 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000286 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001100 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Hive

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 396,267,680 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

