HoDooi 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $565,841.00 (HOD)

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0398 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $8.08 million and $565,841.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.14 or 0.00070909 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071404 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.32 or 0.00095287 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,906.06 or 0.99438353 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,367.31 or 0.07015121 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00021781 BTC.

HoDooi Coin Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

